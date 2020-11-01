A Thunder Bay animator is the creator of a locally-produced series exploring a distant future where disaster has divided Earth.

Tom Doughty wrote and produced Ascentrium, a 10-episode science fiction animated series by Animatrium Studio available online.

"I've always loved science fiction. I've always loved animation. This idea just came from reading the news, reading about hermit kingdoms and the dependency other nations have on each other," Doughty said.

"It started out as a short story. It quickly grew into a novella. I still haven't had it published yet but thought maybe it's better on screen instead, something visual."

Doughty said the main protagonist in the series was born and raised in an underground subterranean haven, but made contact with people living in the "above," known as the ascentrium.

"She's always been curious about other worlds, what else is out there," Doughty said. "She tinkers around with various technology that's readily available to her and begins contacting other worlds."

The series features over 20 different voice actors, several of whom are from northwestern Ontario.

Doughty said it was a priority to make sure he had a diverse cast of characters.

"It's just really important that the characters we see on screen, we should relate to them," he said.

"If it's just representing only one sort of demographic, I think that alienates a lot of others. I want my story to be enjoyed by everyone and maybe there's a character on there they relate to more than others."

The first episode debuted on YouTube and Facebook in August, leading up to the final episode being uploaded in the middle of October.

Doughty, who first started experimenting with animation when he was 11 or 12, said the series took four or five months of working around the clock to complete.

"It was an immense feeling of satisfaction, for sure," Doughty said. "To take an idea or thought in your mind and then see it up on screen and get feedback from viewers, it really is something."