As the new year starts, residents in Thunder Bay are encouraged to nominate local artists, historians, cultural professionals and organizations associated with the arts and heritage community in northwestern Ontario for this year's Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Awards, taking place on April 5, 2019.

Nominations are open in 16 categories including music, film and heritage.

"We are thrilled to be back in Magnus Theatre to showcase the best in Thunder Bay's cultural sector over the past year. It's a chance to acknowledge the vital role that the arts, culture and heritage sector plays in Thunder Bay every day," Ash Young, Thunder Bay's cultural development & events supervisor, stated in a written release.

This is the third year that the city's community and cultural division has partnered with Magnus Theatre to host the annual awards gala to highlight a diverse section of Thunder Bay's most talented and creative work that has been developed over the past year.

"It will be a fun celebratory evening," Young said.

Sponsored by CBC Thunder Bay and Magnus Theatre, nominations for the 9th Annual Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Awards can be made until February 15, 2019.

A complete list of all the award categories can be found on the City of Thunder Bay's website.