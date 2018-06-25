Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. are asking for the public's help in identifying the male suspect involved in a Mac's Convenience Store robbery on Sunday morning.

Police said at approximately 3:30 a.m., a masked man entered the Mac's store, located on West Arthur Street, with a hatchet and demanded money and cigarettes from a 24-year-old store clerk.

The employee was not injured and the male suspect left on foot toward Arthur Street.

According to a written release on Monday, officers searched the area for the suspect but he was unable to be found.

During the search, police said they found the weapon they believe to have been used during the robbery.

The male suspect is described to be approximately 5'7" with a thin build. He was wearing a two toned red stripped hoodie, black pants, with a black and white mask covering his face.

Police have released a surveillance video of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.