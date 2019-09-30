Thunder Bay police charge 22-year-old with arson in Arthur Street house fire

Thunder Bay police say they've charged a 22-year-old man with arson after a house fire on the city's south side late last week.

The man was on the roof of a detached garage on the Arthur Street property when first responders arrived at the burning home on Sept. 27 around 3:15 p.m., and was taken to hospital after safely climbing down to the ground.

On Monday, police said he was subsequently charged with arson.

In a written release, police said officers were called to the property about a disturbance at the home and were told that there could be weapons involved.

Police said they're withholding the accused's name "to help protect the identity of the victims."

Firefighters successfully rescued a cat, a rabbit and a bird from the burning home, police said.