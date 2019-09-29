Thunder Bay, Ont., man escapes house fire by climbing onto roof

The cause of a south-side Thunder Bay, Ont., fire that sent one man to hospital is under investigation, firefighters said.

Firefighters and police were dispatched to a home on Arthur Street West at about 3:15 p.m. Friday with reports of a structural fire.

Responding units saw smoke and flame coming from the home's second floor, and a man on the roof.

The man was able to get onto the roof of the detached garage, and then down to safety. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Firefighters said six pumpers and one aerial ladder responded to the fire, which caused heavy damage to the home's second story.

Two birds, one cat, and one rabbit were rescued from the home.

Busy night

The fire marked the start of a busy 12 hours for Thunder Bay firefighters, who responded to two further structural fires early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Ontario Street at about 12:30 a.m., where a kitchen fire caused moderate damage to the residence.

The damage meant nine people and several pets were forced to find alternate accommodations for the night. They were assisted by the Red Cross, firefighters said.

No injures were reported in the blaze.

About 15 minutes later, firefighters were called to a warehouse on Athabasca Street with reports of a structural fire.

Responding units found a cardboard compactor on fire, and while the flames were contained to the exterior of the building, the warehouse filled with smoke due to the blaze.

Firefighters remained on-scene for some time clearing smoke from the building.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.