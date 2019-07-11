Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., search for alleged arsonist

Thunder Bay police are requesting the public's help as they search for a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with two arson investigations.

Police say Steffin Sam Varghese of Bangalore, India, is wanted by police as part of the investigation into a July 8 residential fire on Queen Street.

He's also suspected in a fire at a home on Hartland Street that occurred late last month, and left one person critically injured.

The Hartland Street fire happened just before 6 a.m. on June 29. Responding firefighters rescued a trapped victim from the home, which was reported to be occupied by several international students.

In Thursday's release, police said an investigation by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal determined that the fire was the result of arson.

In a media release issued Thursday, police said neither they nor Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were notified of the Queen Street fire when it happened. However, an investigation determined the cause of the fire was arson, as well..

Police ask anyone with information that could help them find Varghese to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.