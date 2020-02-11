20-year-old Thunder Bay man charged in connection to McLaughlin Street fire

Thunder Bay Police Services have charged a 20-year-old man in connection to an ongoing arson investigation.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Major Crime Unit began investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire in the 700 block of McLaughlin Street which occurred after 10 p.m. on Friday, January 31.

Police said in a written release that the suspect turned himself in on Friday, February 7 as a result of the ongoing investigation.

A family was trapped inside the home during the blaze, but was safely removed from the residence by members of the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue. Once the family was safely outside the home they were attended to by paramedics with the Superior North EMS.

According to police, the fire appeared to have started outside at the back of the residence, and caused significant damage to a McLaughlin Street home.

The fire also damaged an adjacent home in the 400 block of Connolly Street.

The accused has been charged with two counts of arson — disregard of human life. He appeared in bail court on Saturday, Feb. 8 and was released with a future appearance date.