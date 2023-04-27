Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the 2015 death of Arron Loon in Thunder Bay, saying there's not enough evidence to bring criminal charges.

In a decision released Tuesday, SIU director Joseph Martino wrote that the 20-year-old's death could not be traced with any confidence to criminal negligent conduct on the part of the police officer involved, and the case is closed.

"The SIU's investigation was stymied in large measure by the passage of time and evidence that had become unavailable," the SIU report says.

It notes one of the principal witnesses has died, other witnesses had difficulty recalling what happened, investigative documents from the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) have been purged as part of normal record-keeping schedules, and the official subject to the investigation declined to speak with the SIU, which is their right.

"On my assessment of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the SO [subject official] committed an offence in connection with the complainant [Loon's] death."

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency that investigates police involvement in a person's death or serious injury, the discharge of a firearm at a person or an allegation of sexual assault.

It took up the Loon case in February 2022 at the request of Dirk Hyer, Ontario's chief coroner , while working with the executive governance committee established to oversee the reinvestigations of nine First Nations people — including Loon — who died in Thunder Bay over the last two decades.

The reinvestigations were recommended by an independent police watchdog in 2018 as part of the Broken Trust report, which found evidence of systemic racism in the Thunder Bay police force.

Since that report came out, OPP have confirmed they are reinvestigating an additional 13 deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay between 2006 and 2019.

The circumstances of Loon's death

The SIU report lays out in detail the circumstances surrounding the death of Loon, a father of one. It says police received a call that he was intoxicated and may have been in danger, but officers did not end up seeing him before he died. The question was whether the person in charge decided to cancel the call too soon.

On the night Loon died, police received a call from a witness who had been drinking with Loon at Junot Avenue Park. The witness called from a nearby convenience store shortly before 9 p.m., saying Loon was intoxicated and yelling at people in the park. They told police he had taken off his sweater and was wearing a T-shirt, according to the SIU report.

Due to other high-priority calls that night, officers were unable to get to the park right away, and after about 90 minutes, the supervisor at the police call centre determined they could "cancel the call" for officers to attend the scene, "ostensibly because there had been no further call-backs in relation to the matter."

The next morning, police responded to another call about a non-responsive person in the park and found Loon dead.

The pathologist concluded Loon died from hypothermia, but could not determine exactly when he went into medical distress or died, according to the SIU.

The key question was whether the person in charge decided to cancel the call for service too soon. While it may appear this was an unreasonable decision, there is not enough evidence to say it was criminal, the report states.