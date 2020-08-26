Thunder Bay man charged over armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

A 21-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges over the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Donald Street East just after 1:10 a.m. on Monday with reports of a robbery.

Officers learned the victim was delivering pizzas in the area, when the accused met the driver at his vehicle.

The accused claimed he had placed the order, and requested assistance carrying the pizzas.

When the victim requested payment, the accused produced a handgun, and demanded money, and the pizzas, from the driver.

The victim fled and called 911.

The accused had fled the area before police arrived, but an investigation identified a suspect, and he was arrested just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Hill and Dawson Streets.

The accused has been charged with robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm, pointing a firearm, failure to comply with a judicial release, and breach of probation.

He appeared in bail court Wednesday, and was remanded into custody.