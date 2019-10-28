Thunder Bay, Ont., police search for suspect in armed robbery

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are searching for a suspect after the armed robbery of a convenience store in the city.

Officers were called to the Circle K at 640 Waterloo Street at about 11 a.m. Tuesday with reports of a robbery, police stated in a written release.

The accused had fled by the time officers arrived, but police learned the suspect had approached the counter, produced a firearm, and pointed it at the clerk while demanding money.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, and was last seen heading southbound along the railway tracks west of Kingsway, police said.

Police described the suspect as possibly female, with a fair complexion, dark hair, and a medium-to-heavy build.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a red baseball cap, black and white bandana as a face covering, a black jacket, and pink and white shirt.

The suspect was also wearing black and orange gloves, black tights, and black ankle-high boots that appeared to be leather.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.