An 18-year-old Thunder Bay man is in custody and facing numerous charges after an armed robbery at a south-side convenience store, police say.

The robbery occurred at the Circle K on Arthur Street East on the morning of Nov. 30. Police say two male suspects armed with long guns entered the store, pointed the guns at the clerk, and demanded cash and merchandise before fleeing.

Police later found the firearms believed to have been used in the robbery. One of the suspects was identified after further investigation. The second suspect remains at large, police said.

The accused was arrested at about 5 p.m. Friday, police said. He was charged with several offences, including robbery using a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

The man appeared in court Saturday, and was remanded into custody. He's due to appear again on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at p3tips.com.