Thunder Bay police looking to identify knife-wielding convenience store robbery suspect

Thunder Bay police are investigating the knife-point robbery of a convenience store.

Police said they were called to the Circle K store on Arthur Street East just after midnight Tuesday following the incident.

A male suspect allegedly entered the store, armed with a knife, and approached the counter with demands of the clerk. The suspect then fled the store with cash and merchandise.

The police service's Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) unit is involved in the investigation.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect.