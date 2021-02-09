Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police looking to identify knife-wielding convenience store robbery suspect

Police said they were called to the Circle K store on Arthur Street East just after midnight Tuesday following the incident.
CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police say a male suspect entered a Circle K store on West Arthur Street just after midnight on Tuesday armed with a knife and fled with cash and store merchandise. (Supplied by Thunder Bay Police Service)

Thunder Bay police are investigating the knife-point robbery of a convenience store.

Police said they were called to the Circle K store on Arthur Street East just after midnight Tuesday following the incident.

A male suspect allegedly entered the store, armed with a knife, and approached the counter with demands of the clerk. The suspect then fled the store with cash and merchandise.

The police service's Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) unit is involved in the investigation.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now