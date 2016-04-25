2 treated for smoke inhalation in Thunder Bay apartment fire

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation in a fire that broke out in a south-side Thunder Bay apartment building on Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the building on McKellar Street North at about 10:30 a.m. ET, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said in a release.

Crews heavy smoke coming from a side door and window.

In searching the building, they found a fire in an upstairs apartment and quickly extinguished it.

Smoke and heat damage to the apartment's interior was extensive, firefighters said.

The two people treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene didn't require hospital care.