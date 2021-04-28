Anti-mask protester Chris Sky arrested after Thunder Bay demonstration

An organizer of cross-country demonstrations against pandemic public health measures was arrested in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay police confirmed two individuals, including Chris Sky, were charged under Ontario's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act after an organized gathering was held in the city on Tuesday. The second person is from British Columbia.

Sky, a 37-year-old from King City, Ont., whose real name is Chris Saccoccia, was arrested and also charged with breach of an undertaking. He was released later Tuesday with a future court date.

"We all have obligations regarding the provincial orders," the police service said in a media release. "We will enforce when situations dictate, such as incidents where there has been a blatant disregard of the province's emergency orders."

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro had issued a statement on Monday, saying the demonstrations were not welcome in the city.

Sky had been leading a "freedom convoy" that has been travelling east across Canada. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was among the politicians along the route who opposed the demonstrations. Participants at a rally in Medicine Hat, Alta., have been urged to be tested for COVID-19 after one person was found to be a positive case.