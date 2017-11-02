Panel recommends Thunder Bay judge should be removed over misconduct

A judicial panel has recommended that a Thunder Bay, Ont. judge be removed from the bench after committing professional misconduct.

The majority of the three person panel — made of of Justice Timothy Lipson, John Tzanis, a member of the public, and justice of the peace Holly Charyna — concluded Anna Gibbon, a justice of the peace, "has become incapacitated or disabled from the due execution of her office by reason of conduct that is incompatible with the due execution of office."

Anna Gibbon was determined to have engaged in misconduct by acting as an advocate for her son after he was charged with failure to yield under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act in 2019.

The hearing heard she called the prosecutor to discuss the case, and asked the regional senior justice of the peace to have the charge against her son dismissed or stayed.

In February, the panel unanimously found Gibbon's actions constituted misconduct.

On Thursday, the panel recommended to Ontario's Attorney General that Gibbon should be removed from office.

Charyna wrote a dissenting opinion, arguing that she agreed with their findings about the seriousness of Gibbon's conduct, but felt remediation was possible.

She wrote that Gibbon's conduct stemmed from a misguided sense that she had a responsibility to help her son navigate the justice system after he was charged.

Charyna said the action was out-of-character for Gibbon and she would learn from this mistake and could still fulfil her duties going forward.

Charyna recommended a 30-day suspension without pay, a reprimand, monitoring from a senior jurist from the Ontario Court of Justice, participate in a healing circle, and apologize to those she wronged.

Gibbon was appointed a justice of the peace in 2013.

Prior to that, she was the City of Thunder Bay's Aboriginal liaison.