Dryden angler fined $1,400 for abandoning fish

A Dryden man has been fined $1,400 for abandoning four northern pike while ice fishing last year.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said the fine stems from an incident that occurred in February 2020 north of Dryden.

Conservation officers saw the man ice fishing and observed him catch four norther pike, which were left on the ice.

After a period of time, the man was seen putting the fish back down the ice holes, and abandoning them. The man was subsequently charged; abandoning fish and allowing them to spoil is illegal, the MNRF said.

In addition to the fine, the man received a two-year probation order, during which time he's not allowed to fish in Ontario, nor posses any fishing equipment, the MNRF said.

The case was heard in Dryden court on May 4.