Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Audio

Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Powwow

Columnist Jolene Banning reflects on what it meant to her to see powwows return to her community this fall.

Columnist Jolene Banning takes us to the first post-COVID powwow in her community

CBC News ·
Two young dancers from Fort William First Nation enjoy the community powwow. (Olivia Pelletier)

This fall, CBC columnist Jolene Banning is back with another series of stories about connection to land and culture. 

Recently, she brought her microphone to the first post-COVID powwow, held by her northern Ontario community of Fort William First Nation. 

Tap on the play button to listen.

5:49Jolene Banning: Stories From Anemki Wajiw
Anishinaabe journalist and storyteller, Jolene Banning is back this fall with another series of Stories from Anemki Wajiw. Just a few weeks ago, on September 30th, the mountain came alive with the sounds of drumming, dancing and laughing. It was the community’s first powwow in a long time. Jolene shares her reflections on what that meant. 5:49
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now