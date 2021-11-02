Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Powwow
Columnist Jolene Banning reflects on what it meant to her to see powwows return to her community this fall.
Columnist Jolene Banning takes us to the first post-COVID powwow in her community
This fall, CBC columnist Jolene Banning is back with another series of stories about connection to land and culture.
Recently, she brought her microphone to the first post-COVID powwow, held by her northern Ontario community of Fort William First Nation.
