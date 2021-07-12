Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Dance and Healing
Jolene Banning of Fort William First Nation returns with a new series of stories about people reclaiming culture and community.
A story of heartbreak, healing and the power of the jingle dress
This summer, columnist Jolene Banning of Fort William First Nation returns to the CBC airwaves with a new series of audio stories about people reclaiming ties to culture, community and land.
At the centre of this story, is one woman's love of dance, and the healing power of the jingle dress.
