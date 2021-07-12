Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Audio

Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Dance and Healing

Jolene Banning of Fort William First Nation returns with a new series of stories about people reclaiming culture and community.

A story of heartbreak, healing and the power of the jingle dress

Dancing and making regalia are an important part of life for Cheryl Suggashie. She shared her story with Jolene Banning. (Cheryl Suggashie)

This summer, columnist Jolene Banning of Fort William First Nation returns to the CBC airwaves with a new series of audio stories about people reclaiming ties to culture, community and land. 

At the centre of this story, is one woman's love of dance, and the healing power of the jingle dress. 

5:49Jolene Banning: Jingle Dress
Anishinaabe columnist Jolene Banning is back with another series of Stories From Anemki Wajiw. 5:49
