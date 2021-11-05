Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Audio

Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Culture Camp

Columnist Jolene Banning takes us on a tour of the Kenora Chiefs Advisory Youth and Family Wellness Cultural Camp. 

Jolene Banning tours the Kenora Chiefs Advisory Youth and Family Wellness Cultural Camp

CBC News ·
Staff at the Kenora Chiefs Advisory Youth and Family Wellness Cultural Camp say time spent with the camp's horses can be therapeutic for young visitors. (Jolene Banning)

In this episode of her series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, columnist Jolene Banning goes back to summer camp to hear about the vision behind a new youth and family wellness centre in northwestern Ontario. 

It's a place where First Nations youth are able to learn about culture, connect with others, and gain some insights into where they come from.

Tap on the play button to listen. 

6:52Jolene Banning: Culture Camp
Anishinaabe journalist and storyteller, Jolene Banning is back with another story about people connecting with land and culture. 6:52

 

now