Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Culture Camp
Columnist Jolene Banning takes us on a tour of the Kenora Chiefs Advisory Youth and Family Wellness Cultural Camp.
Jolene Banning tours the Kenora Chiefs Advisory Youth and Family Wellness Cultural Camp
In this episode of her series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, columnist Jolene Banning goes back to summer camp to hear about the vision behind a new youth and family wellness centre in northwestern Ontario.
It's a place where First Nations youth are able to learn about culture, connect with others, and gain some insights into where they come from.
Tap on the play button to listen.