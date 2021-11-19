Skip to Main Content
Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Laughter as medicine

Columnist Jolene Banning introduces us to an Indigenous comedian she's been laughing along with recently.

TikTok comedian Brett Mooswa has made an impression on CBC columnist Jolene Banning

Brett Mooswa has gained a loyal following by posting comedy skits on social media, that poke fun at tired Indigenous stereotypes. (Brett Mooswa)

With millions of social media views worldwide, Brett Mooswa's comedy is getting noticed.

Columnist Jolene Banning has certainly been paying attention.

In this episode of her audio series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, she tells us how Mooswa is giving Indigenous people a good laugh and some good medicine. 

Tap on the play button to listen. 

6:36Jolene Banning: Comedy
