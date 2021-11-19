Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Laughter as medicine
Columnist Jolene Banning introduces us to an Indigenous comedian she's been laughing along with recently.
TikTok comedian Brett Mooswa has made an impression on CBC columnist Jolene Banning
With millions of social media views worldwide, Brett Mooswa's comedy is getting noticed.
Columnist Jolene Banning has certainly been paying attention.
In this episode of her audio series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, she tells us how Mooswa is giving Indigenous people a good laugh and some good medicine.
Tap on the play button to listen.