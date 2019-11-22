Former CFL lineman reunited with Grey Cup championship ring stolen six years earlier

A 1998 Grey Cup title ring that was stolen from a former CFL player in Thunder Bay six years ago has been returned.

Stephen Anderson, a member of the 86th Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders, had the ring and other items stolen from his vehicle in August 2013, Thunder Bay police said.

A York Regional Police Service contacted Thunder Bay police earlier this month after a metal melting company in Toronto had located the ring and became concerned, believing a player was likely its rightful owner.

A Thunder Bay police detective constable confirmed the ring matched the description of the one stolen from Anderson. The officer took possession of the championship ring and made arrangements to have it returned.

Anderson, a defensive lineman on the Stampeders squad, helped the team prevail 24-22 in the 86th Grey Cup over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Anderson made a key play late in the fourth quarter, blocking a Hamilton pass attempt to deny a two-point conversion. That stop held the Calgary deficit at one point, allowing the Stampeders to take over possession and drive down the field to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired.