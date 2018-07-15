Skip to Main Content
The CBC's Amy Hadley learns how to fly fish with outdoor columnist Gord Ellis
Video

The CBC's outdoor columnist Gord Ellis teaches the CBC's Superior Morning guest host Amy Hadley how to fly fish. (Gord Ellis / CBC)

When it comes to fishing it can be fairly simple to toss out a line with a weighted lure and sinker on a thin supple fishing line.

But when it comes to fly fishing there's an art to casting those lightweight flies made of fur and feathers, says the CBC's outdoor columnist Gord Ellis.

When it comes to fishing it can be fairly simple to toss out a line with a weighted lure and sinker on a thin supple fishing line. But when it comes to fly fishing there's an art to casting those lightweight flies made of fur and feathers. This week, our outdoor columnist Gord Ellis gave Superior Morning guest host Amy Hadley a lesson in fly fishing casting. 9:57

