Man claiming to have walked across Canada-U.S. border charged after altercation with Thunder Bay police

A 23-year-old American man who claimed to have walked across the Canada-U.S. border faces charges after an altercation with police in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Officers were called to the Home Depot at the Thunder Centre with reports of an unwanted male just before 9 p.m. ET Sunday, police said.

The man claimed to have walked from Minnesota into Canada about a week ago, police said. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said it had no record of the man's entry into Canada, police said.

The man was arrested and became combative with officers as they tried to bring him into police headquarters.

Two officers were struck during the altercation, and the man made threats in the process, police said.

The man has been charged with two counts of assaulting police, and single counts of uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

He remains in custody pending a future court appearance.

Police said he's also under investigation by the CBSA.