Thunder Bay police lay 2nd degree murder charge in death of Amelia Corrie Sainnawap

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they've made an arrest in an over-year-old homicide case and have charged a 42-year-old city man with murder.

Thunder Bay police say they've been investigating the death of Amelia Corrie Sainnawap, 31, since she was found in an empty lot on Cumming Street on Aug. 22, 2018 by a passerby who called 911.

Sainnawap was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said her injuries were consistent with an assault.

On Tuesday, Thunder Bay police said in a written release that investigators with the criminal investigations branch and the forensic identification unit identified a suspect in Sainnawap's death. A 42-year-old Thunder Bay man was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 and charged with second degree murder.

He remains in custody. Police said he is scheduled to make a first court appearance on Wednesday where the charges are expected to be sworn to.

Police said that's when they'll release the accused's identity.