Paramedics in Thunder Bay, Ont., are reminding motorists to slow down when they see an ambulance on the road after a collision with a transport truck over the weekend on Highway 11/17.

This is the second collision involving an ambulance on the highway, according to officials at Superior North EMS. Another one happened in March.

"The vehicle was slowing down for an amber light at the corner of Highway 11/17 and the Harbour Expressway when a vehicle behind it, I believe it was a transport truck, was expecting the vehicle to proceed through the amber light and ended up rear-ending the ambulance," Superior North EMS superintendent, Nick Enders told CBC News.

He said the vehicle received some "significant" damage to the driver's side rear quarter panel and was scheduled to be sent for assessment on Tuesday to "determine how severe the damage is."

The ambulance was scheduled to be assessed for damage on Tuesday. It is not yet clear if the vehicle is repairable or if it needs to be replaced entirely. (SNAPP / Facebook)

It's not the first time an ambulance has been hit by another vehicle this year, officials said. On March 10, Enders said "road conditions were quite slippery," and while paramedics were parked on the side of Highway 102 attending to a vehicle in a ditch, a tractor trailer came and clipped the driver's side front corner.

According to Enders, speed seemed to be a factor in both incidents.

As for the vehicle involved in the second collision, an assessment will determine if the ambulance can be repaired or if paramedics need to replace the vehicle entirely.

"It's kind of on the edge right now as to whether it may be a write off or repairable," Enders added. "We have very limited resources as far as spare ambulances go, so anytime one, or especially two, ambulances go down, it very much hurts our ability to replace ambulances as they go in for service or require maintanence."

He said they are very "fortunate" that a paramedic or patient was not in the back of the vehicle during the collision.

"Anytime you see an ambulance on the road, slow down and give the paramedic room."