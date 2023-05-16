Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy last seen in Thunder Bay, Ont.

An Amber Alert has been issued for an eight-year-old boy who was last seen in Thunder Bay, Ont., and is believed to be with a 28-year-old man from Prince Albert, Sask.

Thunder Bay police are seeking the public's help in locating the child, Emerson Poulin, and Christopher Daniel Poulin. They were last seen at about 11 p.m. ET Monday in the northwestern Ontario city, and could be heading west toward Prince Albert.

Police believe the boy was abducted.

Emerson is described as:

A white male.

About 4 feet tall and weighing 70 pounds.

Has a thin build, brown eyes and hair.

Was last seen wearing black and red shoes with Velcro straps.

Christopher Poulin is described as:

White, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds.

Has shoulder-length bleached blond hair he sometimes wears in a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a white baseball cap, white shirt, grey shorts and grey sweater.

Thunder Bay police are searching for Christopher Daniel Poulin, 28, of Prince Albert, Sask. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

No vehicle descriptors were available at the time of the Amber Alert.

Police said a warrant is being sought for Christopher Poulin on charges of failure to provide the necessities of life, abduction, unlawful confinement and breach of release.

Anyone who sees him and/or the child is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Amber Alert was issued at about noon ET Tuesday, shortly after police distributed a media release.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who have been abducted and believed to be in danger, and information is available that may help locate the child and/or the abductor.