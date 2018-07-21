Summer doesn't last forever and before we know it, back-to-school commercials and sweater season will be upon us. But before we start getting ready for cooler temperatures, Thunder Bay blogger Amanda Bay has made a list of her top 20 bucket list items to help make the most of summer in northwestern Ontario.

Here are a few of her recommendations:

1. Silver Islet + Sea Lion

Silver Islet is a small rocky community just off the Sibley Peninsula. Since it is an old silver mining community, Bay recommends exploring the town on a bicycle to see names of the original miners that once lived there.

While visiting the area, she recommends visiting the Sea Lion as well. This rock formation resembles a lion sitting and looking out to Perry Bay.

2. Patios! Patios! Patios!

This year, thanks to a pilot project, pop-up patios have been popping up at various restaurants in Thunder Bay. According to Bay, there's no longer a need to travel out of town to kick back and relax on an outdoor patio.

3. Hiking trails

Little Falls Trail : Located in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, the trail takes you along the gorge of the Kaministiquia River valley with scenic lookouts.

Silver Falls Trail : One of the classic hiking trails in the Thunder Bay area, the trail follows the Kam River, past several waterfalls and up to a lookout over a river valley.

Kama Cliffs Trail & Nipigon Lookout: About an hour and 20 minutes from Thunder Bay is the Kama Cliffs Trail, past the small town of Nipigon. At the top of the trail are spectacular views of Lake Superior and Kama Point.

4. Muskeg Express

The Muskeg Express is on track again this summer and offering rides for all ages. This amusement train ride is at Centennial Park and has been there for more than 50 years. The train will take you through the 1,500 acre park and give you a tour of one of Thunder Bay's most treasured parks.

5. Alexander Henry Tour

It's been 60 years since the Alexander Henry first went into the water in the Thunder Bay harbour. Built by the Port Arthur Shipping Company and returned home this June, the vessel is now opened to the public and has daily tours to explore the ship.

