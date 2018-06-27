"Am I Missing" campaign launches to help report missing people

The "Am I Missing" campaign launched this week with a public service announcement to help the public understand how to report missing persons.

The campaign, which was launched by a partnership of police and community organizations was in response to the Seven Youth Inquest Recommendation 91, which stated:

"In order to ensure timely reporting of missing students and consistent practice among institutions when students are reported missing or during sudden death investigations, the City of Thunder Bay; TBPS; NAN; NAPS; NNEC; DFCHS; KO; and MLC should establish a working group to discuss best practices applicable to their respective roles pertaining to students from remote First Nations communities attending secondary school in Thunder Bay..."

The partnership includes the Thunder Bay police, the City of Thunder Bay, Matawa Learning Centre, Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, Independent First Nations Alliance, Keewatinook Okimakanak, Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Northern Nishnawbe Education Council, Shibogama First Nations Council and the Windigo First Nations Council.

Some of the the recommendations of the inquest focuses on timely reporting of missing persons to police and introducing a public information campaign.

Three steps: try to find me, assess the risk, call police

Insp. Ryan Hughes of the Thunder Bay Police Service said the campaign's aim is to let everyone know about the seriousness of missing people and how the police, the city, and indigenous educational agencies are approaching the seriousness of missing people, especially from northern communities.

The campaign lists three steps that should be taken prior to calling on the police to help locate a person:

1.Try to Find Me: Contact friends or other family members of the missing person. Are there places the missing person typically visits?

2. Assess the risk: Is there a reason to believe the missing person could be in danger? If you aren't certain, it's best to trust your instinct.

3. Call police: when attempts to find a missing person haven't been successful, and a person believes the missing person is at risk, they should call Thunder Bay police at 807-684-1200 and file a missing person report.

But Hughes said he wants people to know that they can call the police immediately if they are concerned about a missing person.

"There are a lot of fallacies that its 24 hours or 48 hours for a person to report a loved one missing or a youth missing," said Hughes. "If the parent or guardian or friend believes that [a person's] missing, they can call immediately."

Safety and awareness main concern

Local community elder, Sam Achneepineskum, who was involved in the inquest, said the awareness campaign and its goals are step in the right direction to ensure people, especially youths, are kept safe and aware.

"We have to always ask ourselves 'did we do enough to prevent these things?'" said Achneepineskum. "I know a lot of times kids come here with their own issues and they have a difficult time adjusting to the city. But I think we need to put more effort into make sure that they are ready for life in the city."

"It's always from my heart when I talk about that and when I see that people are trying to do something."

A common myth when reporting a missing person is that you have to wait 24 hours before you call the police. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

Achneepineskum said everyone in the city needs to take part in keeping everyone safe and wants to make sure that people don't forget about the seven youths that died.

Hughes said when reporting a missing person, a family member or guardian knows that person the best. So if there is a break in routine, it could be a cause for concern.

"Sometimes people break curfew and the guardian knows they're breaking curfew, so they're not worried about it. But the person that's always home by curfew every night, and all of a sudden, they don't show up, so that's a concern," said Hughes.

Helping each other a part of the future

Hughes said in Thunder Bay, there is an average of about 900 missing people every year, as it's a city with many people coming in and out.

The campaign was launched with youth who come from northern communities and stay with boarding families in mind. Hughes said its important for boarding families to know that they too can contact police right away if they find their youth missing.

Thunder Bay police in tandem with community organizations launched the "Am I Missing" campaign. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

For Achneepineskum, a safe future in Thunder Bay includes people helping each other when someone goes missing and ensuring that action is taken swiftly to help find a missing person.

"If a parent is losing a child and everybody kind of jumps in to make sure that we find that child right away and all the efforts are put in to finding that child and locating that child, that would be the ideal setting - regardless of the organization or which group you are," said Achneepineskum.

He said while some communities don't always have the best relationship with police, it is refreshing to see that they are trying to make it better.

"Hopefully, this campaign will...make people aware that we're trying to create a better world for ourselves and for our children," added Achneepineskum.

Moving forward, Insp. Hughes said he hopes that the awareness campaigns means there will be "no more deaths," a reduction of missing people, and that people are found more quickly. He hopes the future will see Thunder Bay police working with the community and other police agencies to locate missing people.