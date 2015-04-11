OPP divers continue search for missing 26-year-old woman in Nipigon

OPP divers are in Nipigon on Thursday continuing the search for a missing 26-year-old woman.

The specific location the divers are searching wasn't provided, as an OPP spokesperson said doing so could compromise the integrity of the investigation.

However, the spokesperson confirmed the OPP search of the area around the Nipigon wastewater treatment plant has concluded, and the divers are searching a different location on Thursday.

Turnbull, who's from Thunder Bay, was last seen between March 23 and 25 in Nipigon, where she had been residing.

She was reported missing in April.

Turnbull is described as being five feet, three inches tall and 100 pounds, with shoulder-length blond hair and blue eyes. OPP said she may have changed her hair colour to purple or red.

OPP are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com/273.