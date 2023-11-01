Content
Police recover Alyssa Turnbull's remains in remote part of Kaministiquia, west of Kakabeka Falls

Provincial police have recovered the remains of Alyssa Turnbull in a remote area of Kaministiquia, west of Kakabeka Falls in northwestern Ontario, in a case that has seen charges against two people. Turnbull was 26 when family reported her missing in April 2020.

Turnbull was last seen in March 2020, 2 charged in her disappearance and death

Alex Brockman · CBC News ·
A photo of a young woman smiling at the camera.
Alyssa Turnbull, 26, was last seen in the Nipigon area on March 23, 2020. More than three years later, police say her remains have been recovered in a remote area of Kaministiquia, west of Kakabeka Falls in northwestern Ontario. (Submitted by Ontario Provincial Police)

Provincial police say they have recovered Alyssa Turnbull's remains in a remote area of Kaministiquia, west of Kakabeka Falls in northwestern Ontario.

Turnbull was last seen in March 2020 in Nipigon, east of Thunder Bay and was reported missing by family that April. She was 26.

The circumstances of her disappearance and death are considered suspicious but remain unclear, according to police.

Two people have been charged with two counts of committing an indignity to a body and obstructing justice. They are next expected in court this Friday.

Another person police believe is connected with Turnbull's death has died, police say. 

"I want to express condolences to Alyssa's family and the community," OPP Supt. Darryl Sigouin said in a news release. "While this is not a happy ending, her family has some measure of resolution and can now give this young woman the funeral and burial she deserves." 

Police say the investigation into Turnbull's death is ongoing. 

