Two people have been charged in connection with what Ontario Provincial Police call the "suspicious" disappearance of a 26-year-old woman in Nipigon — and her presumed death — more than two years ago.

Alyssa Turnbull was last seen in March 2020 and was reported missing by family.

On Wednesday, police announced two people face charges related to Turnbull's disappearance.

Brian Soos, 60, and Nick Soos, 27, are charged with committing indignity to a body, and obstructing justice.

"For the last 27 months, our investigative team has worked diligently to identify those responsible for Alyssa's disappearance, suspecting foul play was involved," OPP Det.-Insp. Darryl Sigouin said in a statement. "We are hopeful the charges we have laid bring some form of resolution to Alyssa's family and the community."

Police said investigators believe the accused and victim "had common interests," and both accused remain in custody pending a future court appearance in Thunder Bay.

"Evidence recovered to date strongly indicates that the victim's disappearance was suspicious and led to her death," OPP said in a media release issued Wednesday.

A $50,000 reward remains in place for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Turnbull's disappearance or information resulting in locating her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.