Alvin Fiddler announces run for national chief of Assembly of First Nations

Alvin Fiddler has entered the race to become the next national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).

Fiddler — who's currently grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation — announced his run on Wednesday.

"This is an opportunity to usher in a new era of generational change," Fiddler said in a statement posted on his campaign website. "There is a long road ahead, but we must start down this path to dismantle the old colonial ways of being and create new realities, built by us and for us."

The eight-week nomination period for AFN national chief opened on Wednesday, and nominations will close at midnight on June 2.

The election of the next national chief will be held on July 7, during the 2021 AFN annual general assembly.

The current AFN national chief is Perry Bellegarde.