Province to spend $171M for rail vehicle refurbishment project at Thunder Bay Alstom plant

The province is signing off on nine figures worth of new work for the light rail manufacturing plant in Thunder Bay, but it won't involve building any new vehicles.

Provincial Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney visited the Alstom facility in the northwestern Ontario city on Tuesday, announcing $171 million to refurbish 94 GO Transit bi-level rail cars.

The latest commitment comes after Premier Doug Ford visited the plant about three months ago, and follows the province pledging $180 million to help fund the purchase of 60 streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission earlier this year.

"It simply makes sense that these made in Ontario rail cars be refurbished in the same facility that built them," Mulroney said. "This is a deal that is good for transit, and it's good for Thunder Bay workers."

The Thunder Bay manufacturing plant, formerly owned by Bombardier, has seen widespread layoffs, with hundreds of people losing their jobs over the last few years, as previous contracts expired and weren't replaced by orders of a similar scope.

Unifor Local 1075 president Dominic Pasqualino, who represents workers at the plant, said Tuesday's contract provides some stability.

"I'd prefer if there was more work for the plant, obviously, but 400 is a good base. We can learn how to be efficient with that and we can build on that and get some more contracts," he said.

"It's very hard to get work for an empty plant."

The refurbishment of the rail cars will include new seating, washroom upgrades and updating electrical outlets to include USB ports. The first of the refurbished vehicles is expected to be delivered in 2023, with the work expected to be finished by 2024.

More work needed, union says

Pasqualino, who described Tuesday's announcement as a bridge while the facility awaits the opportunity for larger orders, said he believes there could be a future big contract coming up for as many as 400 subway cars.

He said work on those future contracts wouldn't start for a year or two after a deal is finalized, which means time is already of the essence.

"Really, a two-year bridge is just barely getting you to the other side of the river," he said. "The sooner we get it signed, the better it's going to be, and the more we can secure our workplace, and the workers that they'll feel that they have something worth sticking around for."

Unifor Local 1075 president Dominic Pasqualino (left) speaks with Michael Keroullé, president of Alstom Americas, and Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster following a provincial funding announcement in Thunder Bay. (Matt Vis/CBC)

When asked if the province would provide support and funding for those larger orders, Mulroney said the government has unveiled what she called "very ambitious" transit plans.

"We've been working very well with Alstom, through Metrolinx, in developing opportunities," she said. "[Tuesday] is about creating jobs and building better transit in Ontario. There's a lot of opportunity for future collaboration and partnership and I'm hopeful we can continue in this vein."

'Focus on the future'

This latest contract comes about nine months after Alstom, a French-based multinational company, acquired Bombardier's rail division. Bombardier signs remain in place outside of the Thunder Bay facility.

Michael Keroullé, president of Alstom Americas, said the two recent contracts put the plant at a point of critical mass with its workforce and activity level where it can be sustained.

"We want to focus on the future," Keroullé said.

"We have these two years and that's going to give us a good base to build and improve productivity competitiveness of the factory, which is our goal and also the goal of our customers and the government so we are totally aligned on that."

Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster said the contract could be the start of an ongoing fleet refurbishment.

"This is going to be really important. We want to see a good value for money result, a focus on quality, a focus on on-time and scheduled delivery. These are things that really matter," he said.

"We think Thunder Bay has a fantastic chance to deliver this, but this is the future."