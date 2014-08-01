Thunder Bay workers 'more positive' after Alstom completes acquisition of Bombardier rail division

A local union official hasn't yet received a clear indication of what new ownership for the former Bombardier plant in Thunder Bay will mean for workers, but says there is a sense of increased optimism.

Alstom, a French-based company, last week completed its acquisition of Bombardier's rail division, which includes the Thunder Bay mass transit vehicle manufacturing plant.

Unifor Local 1075 president Dominic Pasqualino, who represents workers at the Thunder Bay plant, said a video meeting was held on Monday and some Bombardier signage is starting to be removed.

Otherwise, there hasn't been any indication on future direction, he said.

"I think we feel the same way as we did before. If anything, we feel more positive having Alstom buying the plant. I think they have more resources and more access to more contracts," Pasqualino said.

"Realistically, our jobs are going to come from Ontario and Canada. That will involve provincial and federal governments, and I haven't heard anything really from the provincial or federal governments specifically for many months now."

In a statement from Alstom, a spokesperson said the company is starting to integrate the Bombardier assets.

"We recognize the strong market leadership and look forward to learning in detail about the skills, the quality of the work, and expertise of the Thunder Bay team over the next few weeks to address the commercial opportunities in Canada supported by public infrastructure investment," the statement reads.

Pasqualino said the hope is for the provincial and federal governments to partner to provide funding for the purchase of light rail vehicles and subway cars, both of which have previously been worked on in Thunder Bay.

The plant's workforce is down to between 350 and 400 employees, a significant decline from over 1,000 after layoffs started in 2019. A four-day work share is currently in place to maximize the number of people remaining employed, Pasqualino added.

The plant is working on building roofs for light rail vehicles that are primarily being constructed in Kingston, and then installing the automatic train control. There are also a few contracts for rail authorities on the west coast of the United States.

"Once these LRV cars are going to be done sometime in the spring of this year, we won't be building anything for Ontario or Canada," Pasqualino said.

"Ultimately, we are running out of work fast."

Pasqualino said another round of layoffs is expected in the spring. The U.S. contracts could be completed by the end of the year if they aren't extended, he added.