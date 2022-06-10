The head of the union representing Alstom workers in Thunder Bay, Ont., is calling for higher Canadian content requirements in public transportation projects, after a group that included Alstom lost out on a major contract.

Alstom, a multinational manufacturing company, was part of a group that bid on the contract for the Ontario Line, a Toronto transit project. The contract's overall value was about $9 billion, with more than $2 billion of that dedicated to rail cars.

Those cars could have been constructed at Thunder Bay's Alstom plant, had the bid been successful.

Dominic Pasqualino, president of Unifor Local 1075, said the province lowered Canadian content requirements to 10 per cent for this particular project; normally, it's 25 per cent.

"It's a turnkey deal," he said. "So I guess Ontario wasn't interested in bidding it out individually."

"The rail cars themselves, they are just a small fraction, maybe 25 per cent, maybe less," Pasqualino said. "That's kind of upsetting, because we might have very well had the very best car for that, but they went with the whole bid from the consortium, and the consortium that they chose did not involve us building the cars here in the plant in Thunder Bay."

Things are challenging at the Thunder Bay Alstom plant, Pasqualino said, as there are about 150 people employed at the facility at the moment, working on two smaller projects. From 2011 to 2019, between 700 and 1,300 people were employed at the plant, he said.

Machinery being removed

Meanwhile, he said Alstom is removing machinery from the plant's foundry and machine shop.

"I suspect because there's no painting involved in both of these contracts, as soon as we're done finishing the painting, we will lose the paint shop as well," Pasqualino said. "That's a lot of skill sets to leave this plant."

"It's very difficult to get machines back into the plant."

In a statement provided to CBC News on Tuesday afternoon, Alstom said it's adapting the plant to better serve customers, and address market needs.

"As part of our strategy to be more competitive, we are optimising our operations by retaining core, efficient equipment, while disposing of some of the plant's older equipment to give us the flexibility to pivot quickly and with agility to respond to future market needs without compromising the plant's capabilities and expertise," the statement reads.

Dominic Pasqualino, president of Unifor Local 1075, said there are only about 150 people currently working at the city's Alstom plant. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

MPP Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay-Superior North) said the city's Alstom plant is in danger of shutting down entirely by 2025 if no new contracts are secured.

In its statement, Alstom said current contracts will sustain a workforce of about 400 people through to the end of 2024 and they are working to bring additional contracts to the facility.

Vaugeois said she was "deeply disappointed" about the Ontario Line contract.

"I've been aware of this going back well before the election," she said. "I met with them in the fall and I know ... the Conservatives are aware of the issues at Alstom.

"So I was really pretty shocked and devastated to hear that such a large contract was being sent to workers in Japan."

Vaugeois said there is another large TTC subway contract coming up for bid, but the exact timeline is yet to be determined.

'Self-fulfilling prophecy'

"My understanding is that that [contract] is supposed to meet the 25 per cent Canadian content threshold," she said. "But the problem is that Toronto has has come up with the financing for its portion, but the province has not come up with theirs, nor has the federal government."

"That means that actually bidding, putting in a bid for the work can't take place, and so there is no way to actually move forward for the people working at Alstom right now."

And Vaugeois said the Thunder Bay Alstom plant needs the contract soon.

"It takes at least two years from the time that a contract is signed to when the work actually takes place, because they probably have to retool, they've got to make sure that they've got the right workforce and so on."

"So if a new contract doesn't come through really in the next month or two, then it won't be possible."

Thunder Bay-Superior North NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois said she was 'very disappointed' to learn that a group of companies that included Alstom wasn't successful in its bid for the Ontario Line transportation contract. If it had been successful, the contract's rail cars could have been built at the Thunder Bay Alstom plant. (Legislative Assembly of Ontario)

Meanwhile, the plant is losing tradespeople, she said.

"Two-hundred people have lost their their callback rights, which means that they've been laid off for quite a long period of time," Vaugeois said. "When workers are laid off for such a long period of time, then obviously they're going to look elsewhere for work."

"So it winds up kind of being a self-fulfilling prophecy," she said. "If the contracts aren't here, the workers leave. If the contracts suddenly appear, the workers are no longer available."

'Devastating' to city economy

The loss of jobs at Alstom is devastating to the city's economy, said Carlos Santander-Maturana, president of the Thunder Bay and District Labour Council.

Those are workers who have a mortgages." he said. "They're paying [for] trucks, and they are paying for a snow machine."

"They usually, they enjoy the outdoors, and they are heavily involved locally," Santander-Maturana said. "They don't go abroad for holiday, they work and play in the city, and ... that ability to work and make decent wages is gone."

"The economy locally is going to suffer."

Santander-Maturana, too, said he was disappointed in the province's lowering of Canadian content requirements for the contract.

"If you compare with the situation in the USA where there is a 70 per cent of American content when they are bidding for federal money, that's a huge discrepancy between what we are doing here and the protection of the American economy, and we should and must do better."

Paasqualino said even the regular Ontario 25 per cent Canadian content requirement is "rather pathetic."

"I know it has gotten us work here in the past, but if they're really serious about keeping this money into our economy, then really they should go out and increase the Canadian content and make sure that the money stays in Canada, and in Ontario, so it can pay for healthcare, and the teachers, and all the other things that the government doesn't seem to have any money for," he said.