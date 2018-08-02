2 arrested over Thunder Bay, Ont., convenience store robbery

Thunder Bay police have arrested two people over the robbery of a south-side convenience store earlier this month.

The robbery reportedly occurred at about 10:15 p.m. on July 14 at Alley's Variety on Franklin Street. There were no injuries.

On Thursday, police said they've arrested and charged a 22-year-old man with robbery using a firearm and wearing a disguise with intent.

A 23-year-old woman has also been charged with robbery using a firearm.

Both accused are from Thunder Bay, and both appeared in court on Thursday, police said. They were remanded into custody pending a future court date.