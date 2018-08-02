Skip to Main Content
2 arrested over Thunder Bay, Ont., convenience store robbery

2 arrested over Thunder Bay, Ont., convenience store robbery

Thunder Bay police have arrested two people over the robbery of a south-side convenience store earlier this month.

22-year-old male, 23-year-old female in custody, police say

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay Police have arrested two people in connection with a south-side convenience store robbery earlier this month. (thunderbay.ca)

Thunder Bay police have arrested two people over the robbery of a south-side convenience store earlier this month.

The robbery reportedly occurred at about 10:15 p.m. on July 14 at Alley's Variety on Franklin Street. There were no injuries.

On Thursday, police said they've arrested and charged a 22-year-old man with robbery using a firearm and wearing a disguise with intent.

A 23-year-old woman has also been charged with robbery using a firearm.

Both accused are from Thunder Bay, and both appeared in court on Thursday, police said. They were remanded into custody pending a future court date.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us