Thunder Bay police investigating suspicious death

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're investigating a death on the city's north side that investigators have deemed suspicious.

Police seeking footage from outdoor surveillance cameras

Thunder Bay police say they're investigating, what they're calling a suspicious death on the city's north side. (CBC)

Officials said that police were called to the Algoma Street N area.

No other information was available but police said that more would be forthcoming as the investigation develops.

Police said investigators are looking for footage from outdoor surveillance cameras in the area of Algoma Street between Red River Road and River Street.

Additionally, police said they're asking anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious in that area between noon and 9 p.m. on Aug. 31, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

