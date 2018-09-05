Police identify 59-year-old victim in N. Algoma street homicide investigation

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have identified the homicide victim who was found at a residence on North Algoma Street over the Labour Day long weekend.

Police said 59-year-old David Hugh Sweeney's next of kin have been notified and the post mortem examination has been completed.

According to Wednesday's written release, police are continuing to hold the North Algoma Street residence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.