Police investigating N. Algoma Street death as a homicide
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say an investigation into the suspicious death of a 59-year-old man at a North Algoma Street residence is being considered a homicide.
Investigators are looking for citizens with outdoor surveillance cameras in the area
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say the death of a 59-year-old man at a North Algoma Street residence is now being investigated as a homicide.
According to a written release on Tuesday, the North Algoma Street home is now under police control and will remain that way pending results of a postmortem examination.
Investigators are asking home owners with outdoor surveillance cameras in the area of North Algoma Street between River Street and Red River Road to call them at 684-1200.
Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area between noon and 9 p.m. on August 31 is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.