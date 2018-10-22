Fire damages Algoma Street commercial building
Crews were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m. Monday
Crews were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m. Monday
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is investigating an overnight fire in the downtown north ward.
Crews were called to a commercial building at 221 Algoma Street South, near Bay Street, at 1:00 a.m. Monday.
When firefighters arrived, they could see heavy smoke and flames, but the fire was quickly brought under control, according to a news release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.
However fire and smoke damage are extensive.