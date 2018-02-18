Alexander Zaitzeff scheduled for conduct hearing with Law Society Tribunal

A suspended Thunder Bay lawyer is scheduled to appear before Ontario's Law Society Tribunal Wednesday for a disciplinary proceeding.

The hearing for Alexander Zaitzeff is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Law society documents show Zaitzeff is facing allegations of professional misconduct, and conduct unbecoming a lawyer.

The professional misconduct allegations stem from emails Zaitzeff allegedly sent in or around September and October 2016.

The tribunal states Zaitzeff "engaged in professional misconduct contrary … by communicating in a manner that was offensive or inconsistent with the proper tone of a professional communication from a lawyer, in that he sent several emails with inappropriate content to various recipients including counsel on an ongoing litigation matter."

In addition, the tribunal alleges Zaitzeff didn't inform the Law Society of Ontario "as soon as reasonably practicable" when he was charged with a number of criminal offences in November 2016.

Zaitzeff is also facing an allegation of conduct unbecoming a lawyer, stemming from pleading guilty to four criminal charges in April 2018.

The charges included one count of assault, one count of assault of a minor, one count of invitation to sexual touching involving a minor and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Zaitzeff was sentenced to 15 months probation.