Atikokan singer earns big online following

15 year old Alex Sampson of Atikokan has been making quite an impact on You-Tube recently. His debut song "Stay Here" has racked up half a million views. And he's just getting started. 7:36

Atikokan's Alex Sampson is building a musical career one view at a time.

The 15-year-old's new video, made for his song Stay Here, had cleared 450,000 views on YouTube as of Nov. 27.

But Sampson actually began building his online following another way: TikTok.

"Normally, TikTok is for lipsynching," Sampson said. "But some people were singing, and so I downloaded TikTok and I posted a singing video."

"I woke up the next day, and it had like 20,000 views."

Since then, Sampson's TikTok view counter has reached 1.3 million. He then moved over to Instagram, posting more singing videos, and then got a life-changing direct message from photographer David Esterson.

"I talked to him, gave him my dad's information," Sampson said. "They emailed back and forth for a while, and then they asked me if I wanted to fly out to LA and do some photoshoots, record some songs."

In August, Sampson recorded his new single Stay Here, and then filmed the video in Atikokan.

Sampson said he plans on releasing more songs and videos in the coming months, with the goal of eventually putting out an album.

"If you asked me, even a year ago, that this would be happening, I would say 'no way,'" Sampson said. "It's kind of unreal."

"I really thank everyone who's supported me, and everyone who's followed me."