Integrity commissioner recommends sanctions for Thunder Bay city councillor

A Thunder Bay city councillor could see his pay suspended for five days as a result of social media activity that was deemed to be inappropriate by the city's integrity commissioner.

The integrity commissioner's report, which will go before council on Feb. 7, stems from comments made by Coun. Aldo Ruberto in social media posts in October 2021 following an incident involving a truck being driven through a homeless encampment in the County Fair Plaza parking lot in Thunder Bay.

Principles Integrity, which serves as the city's integrity commissioner, outlined the complaint and its findings in the report. It recommends the five-day pay suspension for Ruberto breach of the city's code of conduct, as well as for the city to develop general social media guidelines and cautions for members of council.

Both resolutions would require approval from city council in order to proceed.

A screenshot of a post made by Ruberto was included in the integrity commissioner's report. (City of Thunder Bay)

The complaint was filed after social media posts were made by Ruberto the day after the incident at the homeless encampment.

In his initial post, Ruberto stated, "I hope it is a case of the wind blowing a tent and hitting the truck. And not a truck purposely running over a stationary tent. The safety of people is the ultimate goal."

But after several negative comments were made, the post was removed.

However, Ruberto then wrote another post.

"I believe in humans. I think we are all inherently good. I am disappointed by people and their actions. And in this case I was hoping I was right about what could have happened. Remember at the time of my post, it was early in the morning. No one knew if the guy had a stroke, heart attack, passed out etc. …," he wrote.

This was despite the driver having already been arrested while Thunder Bay police carried out an investigation.

In the report, the integrity commissioner found the "innocent explanations" from Ruberto to be inappropriate.

"The social media post containing the comments coincided with the active criminal investigation being undertaken by the police. The risk of such public comments by an elected official is that they may influence the legal proceedings — in this case, potentially influencing the police investigation," the report stated.

The commissioner also looked into Ruberto's response when challenged by Jon Thompson, a freelance journalist in Thunder Bay, for spreading unsubstantiated speculation while serving as an elected official. The report indicates Ruberto criticized Thompson and blocked him on social media.

"In our view, Council should provide a policy framework which provides guidance to members of council, including that those who engage on open social media platforms for communicating publicly should not arbitrarily block participants, simply because they express criticism or an opposing perspective," the report states.

"Arbitrary blocking reflects a type of censoring that fails to align with the standards expected of members of Council as articulated in their Code of Conduct."

The report also found that while Thompson's comments were "reflecting persistence," that they would not be considered by a reasonable person to be offensive or abusive.

A representative from Principles Integrity will be available when the report goes before Thunder Bay city council next week.

Ruberto told CBC News on Wednesday he planned to issue a statement at a later time. Thompson also said he would wait until after the report goes before council to publicly comment.