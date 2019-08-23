Thunder Bay Police say they suspect alcohol was a factor in a serious boat collision in the Thunder Bay harbour that sent six people to hospital on Thursday night, with one person sustaining life-threatening injuries.

"Through the initial stages of the investigation, alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor, however the investigation is ongoing," Thunder Bay Police Services traffic sergeant Gordon Snyder said. "We do expect that charges will be laid as a result."

According to Snyder, a call from "one of the parties who was conscious on the boat" came in just after 11 p.m. reporting that a large pleasure boat had hit the breakwall outside of the Thunder Bay Marina.

The fire service responded with two pumpers, a Zodiac and a harbour rescue boat and arrived on the scene following a Canadian Coast Guard vessel to find six injured people on board the damaged boat.

According to Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, three of the patients were brought to shore on Harbour Rescue 1 followed by the less injured in a Coast Guard boat.

Six ambulances were on scene with paramedics taking over patient care when they arrived at the landing, Fire Rescue said.

All individuals were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre to receive treatment, Snyder said. One person remains in hospital in serious condition as a result of their injuries.

Thunder Bay Police continue to investigate the matter and are requesting the public to report any information regarding the collision to the Thunder Bay Police Service Traffic Unit at 807-684-1200.