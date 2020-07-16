Firefighters investigate garage, RV fire on Alberta Street in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that destroyed a garage and RV trailer on Alberta Street on Wednesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at about 4:40 p.m., and crews encountered a large volume of smoke and fire at the rear of a residence.

A small garage, RV trailer, and portable tarp shelter were completely engulfed in flames, and firefighters worked to knock down the flames and protect the residence, as well as a neighbouring home.

Firefighters said multiple propane tanks connected to the RV were believed to have been fueling the fire, which quickly destroyed the three structures.

There were no injuries, and investigation continues.