Thunder Bay firefighters extinguish Albany Street house fire

All occupants of a north-side Thunder Bay home were able to escape after a fire broke out Wednesday night.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue officials said they were called to a home on Albany Street just after 10 p.m., where responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire, which allowed another crew to go into the basement to complete extinguishing efforts.

Fire officials said the fire is believed to have started in the basement, but the incident remains under investigation.

Smoke alarms alerted the residents, fire officials added.