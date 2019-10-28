A 26-year-old man from Ajax, Ont., is facing charges following a police investigation into drug trafficking in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay police said members of their intelligence unit located a suspect connected to the investigation on Cumberland Street North just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was found to be in possession of more than $2,500, which police suspect were funds from drug trafficking.

A subsequent search of the man's vehicle led police to seize a loaded handgun.

The accused is facing numerous firearms charges, as well a count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He appeared in court Thursday and was remanded into custody.