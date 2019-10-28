Skip to Main Content
Loaded gun found in car of man arrested in Thunder Bay, Ont., drug investigation
Thunder Bay·New

A 26-year-old man from Ajax, Ont., is facing charges following a police investigation into drug trafficking in Thunder Bay, Ont.
An Ajax man is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Thunder Bay police. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Thunder Bay police said members of their intelligence unit located a suspect connected to the investigation on Cumberland Street North just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was found to be in possession of more than $2,500, which police suspect were funds from drug trafficking.

A subsequent search of the man's vehicle led police to seize a loaded handgun.

The accused is facing numerous firearms charges, as well a count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He appeared in court Thursday and was remanded into custody.

