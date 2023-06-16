Air quality statements remain in place over portion of northwest due to wildfire smoke

Wildfires burning in northwestern Ontario have once again prompted Environment Canada to issue special air quality statements.

The statements are in effect for several parts of the region, including:

Sioux Lookout

Red Lake

Ear Falls

Pikangikum

Pickle Lake

The Armstrong and Lake Nipigon areas are also under air quality statements.

"Smoke plumes from forest fires in northwestern Ontario have resulted in deteriorated air quality," the weather agency said.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke."

As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 30 forest fires burning in northwestern Ontario. A restricted fire zone remains in place for the region.

"We're just hoping for some rain," Fort Frances Mayor Andrew Hallikas said. "We had one bit of rain, but the ground is so dry it just soaks it up instantly. So we we need some significant rain."

Environment Canada's forecast does call for showers, as well as possible thunderstorms, in the Fort Frances area on Saturday; weekend showers are, in fact, in the forecast for much of northwestern Ontario, including Red Lake, Ear Falls, Kenora, and Dryden.

Hallikas said so far, Fort Frances hasn't experienced any serious forest-fire related issues, aside from smoke, and there are no fires burning in close proximity to the town as of Friday afternoon.

"The potential is there," he said. "We're surrounded by forest and it's very, very dry."

Fort Frances has declared a fire ban in accordance with the restricted fire zone, and no outdoor burning is currently allowed in the town.