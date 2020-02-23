Thunder Bay police are investigating a serious assault that sent a 27-year-old woman to hospital on Friday night.

Police said officers were called to the area of 500 Donald Street E. shortly after 10 p.m. with reports of an assault that had just occurred.

Responding officers located the female victim near a bus shelter at Thunder Bay City Hall. She had what police described as "significant" injuries, believed to have been sustained during an assault.

Police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

No further details have been provided.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.