Thunder Bay police lay assault charges on 2 men after reported south-side attack
Officers were called to the area of Simpson St. and Pacific Ave., just after midnight on Tuesday
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say two men have been charged with aggravated assault after a man was allegedly attacked while walking in a south-side neighbourhood just after midnight on Tuesday.
Police said they responded to a 911 call about a reported incident in the area of Simpson Street and Pacific Avenue just after 12 a.m. on Jan. 21. A 30-year-old man had allegedly been assaulted while walking in the area.
According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, the victim was able to flee and receive help from a passing motorist.
The man was taken to hospital.
Officers subsequently arrested two men in connection with the assault.
Police said a 19-year-old and a 26-year-old have been charged with aggravated assault.
The two accused are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.