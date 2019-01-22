Thunder Bay police lay assault charges on 2 men after reported south-side attack

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say two men have been charged with aggravated assault after a man was allegedly attacked while walking in a south-side neighbourhood just after midnight on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a 911 call about a reported incident in the area of Simpson Street and Pacific Avenue just after 12 a.m. on Jan. 21. A 30-year-old man had allegedly been assaulted while walking in the area.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, the victim was able to flee and receive help from a passing motorist.

The man was taken to hospital.

Officers subsequently arrested two men in connection with the assault.

Police said a 19-year-old and a 26-year-old have been charged with aggravated assault.

The two accused are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.